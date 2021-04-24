Bokf Na Has $41.07 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $339.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $209.50 and a 12 month high of $342.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

