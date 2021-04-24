Bokf Na Has $53.20 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,315.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,232.20 and a 1-year high of $2,325.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,143.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,886.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

