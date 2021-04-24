Bokf Na Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.6% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bokf Na owned 0.20% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $35,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,686,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.23 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $118.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.