Bokf Na Purchases 1,463 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bokf Na owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $37,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

