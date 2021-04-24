Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.