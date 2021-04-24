Bokf Na Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $266.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

