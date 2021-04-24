Bokf Na Sells 12,423 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $257.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

