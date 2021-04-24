Bokf Na Sells 1,360 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.02. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $235.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

