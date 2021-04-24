Bokf Na Sells 3,969 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $373.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

