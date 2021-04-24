Bokf Na Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average of $129.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $146.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

