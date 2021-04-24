BOMB Price Hits $3.84 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00007579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $207,950.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,777.32 or 1.00108931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00037196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00123817 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,095 coins and its circulating supply is 909,307 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

