Bonded Finance Price Tops $0.0241 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $9.26 million and $321,571.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00064771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00091267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.58 or 0.00655148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.50 or 0.07507421 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

