Bondly Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.58 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Bondly has a total market cap of $29.58 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00062870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00056832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00091195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.46 or 0.08178833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.03 or 0.00644851 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

