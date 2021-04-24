BOScoin (BOS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $5,215.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 54.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000141 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

