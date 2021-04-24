Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Boston Private Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

BPFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.