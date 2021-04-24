Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.