Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 17,059 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.38% of Northern Trust worth $83,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 88,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $204,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

