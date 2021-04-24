Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 17,866 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.38% of The Cooper Companies worth $71,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO stock opened at $411.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $414.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

