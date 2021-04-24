Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 23,314 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.97% of CoreSite Realty worth $49,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on COR. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.05.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.