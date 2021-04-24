Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,642 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.34% of Akamai Technologies worth $57,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,888 shares of company stock worth $2,573,357. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.