Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Columbia Sportswear worth $55,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.10.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $113.73.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

