Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.95% of Manhattan Associates worth $71,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.28 and a 200 day moving average of $111.22. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.43.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

