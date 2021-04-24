Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 152.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.63% of Chemed worth $46,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $79,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after buying an additional 131,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $27,789,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $467.81 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $411.81 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.33.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

