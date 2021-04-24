Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.26% of M&T Bank worth $50,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $558,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,868.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

MTB stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

