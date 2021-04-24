Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 114,297 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 114,297 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.50% of SEI Investments worth $43,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 over the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

