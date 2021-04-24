Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 60,208 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares during the period. Donaldson accounts for about 1.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.64% of Donaldson worth $120,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE DCI opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

