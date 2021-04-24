Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 83,299 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.73% of Progress Software worth $52,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Progress Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Progress Software by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 286,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 72,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

