Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,637 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $66,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 29.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 26.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $270,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of MDT opened at $131.20 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $131.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

