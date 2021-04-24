Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.17% of Ross Stores worth $73,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $128.82 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average of $113.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

