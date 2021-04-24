Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,969 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Signature Bank worth $62,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,932,000 after buying an additional 141,696 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 580,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,482,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $238.84 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.34 and its 200 day moving average is $159.36. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.82.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

