Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $46,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $257.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average is $235.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

