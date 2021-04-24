Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,640 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar General worth $55,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $213.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.73. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

