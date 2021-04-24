Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $106.39 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,021 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.27% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $106,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 42,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2,006.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $178.56 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $183.05. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

