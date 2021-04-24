Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $124.44 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,259 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $124,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

