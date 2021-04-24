Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $43.91 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $200.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.72 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.