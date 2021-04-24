Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $44.77 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,708 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 69,386 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $44,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,785,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

NASDAQ EA opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,346,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

