Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $51.98 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $51,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after acquiring an additional 506,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $169.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.46. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.