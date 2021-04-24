Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $55.19 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,814 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.24% of UMB Financial worth $55,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $181,911.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,224.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

