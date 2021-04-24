Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $60.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.65% of The Middleby worth $60,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Middleby by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Middleby during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

MIDD opened at $182.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.06 and a 200 day moving average of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.54.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

