Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $60.56 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,122 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $60,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

MRK opened at $77.88 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

