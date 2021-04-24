Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $66.05 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $66,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $228.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average of $208.05. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $229.38. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

