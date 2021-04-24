Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $69.40 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 177.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.59% of FactSet Research Systems worth $69,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

FDS opened at $347.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.73 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.38 and its 200 day moving average is $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

