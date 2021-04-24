Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $79.70 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Williams-Sonoma worth $79,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $172.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

