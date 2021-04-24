Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $91.77 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $91,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $58.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

