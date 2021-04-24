Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $99.12 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.06% of AptarGroup worth $99,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,951,000 after buying an additional 143,220 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR opened at $151.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.20. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $152.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.