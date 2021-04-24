Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $264,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.5% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,315.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,325.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,886.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

