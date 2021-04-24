Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Eversource Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.29% of Eversource Energy worth $85,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,218,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,805,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $269,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES opened at $88.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

