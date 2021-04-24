Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,769 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.84% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $77,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $1,764,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JLL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

