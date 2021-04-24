Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.33% of Cohen & Steers worth $41,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

