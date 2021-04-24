Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $76,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,602,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.12 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.98. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

